‘We are forever in your debt’: La Cañadan of the Year Jeanne Broberg showered with affection at Kiwanis luncheon

The multifaceted life of Jeanne Broberg — as a sister, mother, grandmother, friend, school board member, born organizer and civic leader — was celebrated Wednesday as the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada bestowed its “2016 La Cañadan of the Year” award.

Celebrants packed Descanso Gardens’ Van de Kamp Hall, where friends and relatives joined city and school officials in recognizing Broberg’s long service and dedication to the La Cañada community.

Leading the personal tributes, friend and fellow PTA member Lorene Jaross fondly recalled their shared service on the PTA, when Broberg would bring her young daughter to meetings.

Friend and “2014 La Cañadan of the Year” Martha Burns recalled moving to town in 1981 and immediately being referred to Broberg, who became a mentor and dear friend.

“I wanted to name her Mother Goose, because she kind of takes charge and hovers over whatever group she’s with,” Burns said. “I feel so grateful and lucky to have fallen into her clutches 36 years ago — quite by chance — my life has been so enriched by the example she lives.”

Grandchildren Michael Broberg, Jeanette Broberg and Holly Nelson wowed the audience with statistics on the breadth of the honoree’s fecundity as the mother of eight children and 39 grandchildren, ages 4 to 29.

Several of those grandchildren have followed in the family tradition of serving on missions through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, throughout the U.S. and in far-flung locations like Japan, Jakarta and Latvia.

In her somewhat comedic remarks, younger sister Joyce Brown detailed the many ways she and her sister’s lives have been “an essay in contrast,” especially when it comes to productivity. Brown shared memories of idolizing her big sister, admitting she gets worn out just watching her at work.

“I’m grateful to have Jeanne as the shining supernova in my universe,” Brown said. “I’m very proud of my big sister.”

Local dignitaries and representatives from elected officials’ offices presented Broberg with commendations and resolutions. Presenters spoke on behalf of U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada), state Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) and L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Capt. Chris Blasnek of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station praised Broberg’s citizenship and long-standing volunteerism, saying, “Most people only vote once a year, but volunteers vote every day for the community they want to live in.”

Mayor Mike Davitt and Rion Zimmerman, chair of the LCF Chamber of Commerce, thanked the honoree for helping make La Cañada a better place to live by advocating for kids, seniors and citizens at large. YMCA of the Foothills chief executive Tyler Wright presented Broberg with gifts she can use in her water aerobics classes, bestowing her with a “golden swim noodle” personalized in her honor.

La Cañada Unified School District Supt. Wendy Sinnette, hired to helm the district in 2011 under Broberg’s third school board term, said every decision she made was for the benefit — and in the interest — of the children.

“She has been the greatest advocate, as a mom, as a leader and as a board member,” Sinnette said, highlighting the honoree’s leadership roles in the PTA and Assistance League of Flintridge before turning to address her directly. “I love you, the district loves you, and we are forever in your debt.”

Accepting the award from Kiwanis Noon president and retired LCUSD official Mike Leininger, Broberg said she felt at home among the crowd of familiar faces.

She recalled the kind and supportive acts of Kiwanians during her church mission to Ukraine with husband Dr. Charles Broberg and immediately following his passing in 2010 when, just one week later, she herself would speak at that year’s “La Cañadan of the Year” ceremony on behalf of friend and then-Councilwoman Laura Olhasso.

“What I most remember is a room full of hugs that day — I will never forget those hugs,” Broberg said. “I thank you all for this hour of hugs and appreciate that we can all continue to serve in the communities where we live. Thank you.”

