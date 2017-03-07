Incumbents slightly ahead in early La Cañada Flintridge City Council vote count

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, with just some absentee ballots counted in the race for two open seats on the La Cañada Flintridge City Council, incumbent candidates Dave Spence and Jon Curtis were slightly ahead of challenger Keith Eich.

Preliminary figures released by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed Spence had garnered 980 votes by mail, while Curtis came in with 951. The two candidates co-hosted an election night celebration at the Thursday Club that drew a crowd of over 100 supporters.

The election totals were but a trickle of good news for the two current council members, who were pleased but still tentative about what the night, and potentially the coming days, might bring.

"I think we’re heading in the right direction," Curtis said in his remarks to the crowd, during which he highlighted the efforts and accomplishments of the City Council in the past four years.

Spence thanked friends and supporters of his campaign, expressing some caution about the preliminary returns.

"You can’t win on just one report," Spence said. "But I hope it continues positively."

Not far away, Eich — who by 10 p.m. had earned the nod of 647 absentee voters — joined a small contingent of friends and supporters at Dish Restaurant to count the votes.

The father of three, who moved to La Cañada in 2014, said he was pleasantly surprised by the initial absentee ballot figures and would continue to monitor progress on his cellphone.

"I feel good. Behind by 300 (votes) is not bad," he said Tuesday night, sharing his strategy of knocking on some 1,000 doors and talking to a number of constituents at small, personal events. "The night is still young."

