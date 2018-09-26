Independent study program considered for middle school ‘elite’ athletes

The La Cañada school board considered Tuesday a sixth period independent study physical education program for the middle school that would excuse elite athletes and injured students from regular PE classes.
Currently, seventh- and eighth-grade students at La Cañada High 7/8 are required by educational code to attend PE classes on a regular basis. However, each year the school administration receives exemption and excuse requests from parents of student athletes who cite the class as a “substantial drain” on the child’s energy and/or express fears of injury from physical overexposure.
Anais Wenn, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said an independent study period would provide options for student athletes who engage in competitive sports requiring 15 or more hours of weekly practice and training, excluding competitions. If those student athletes engage in additional physical activity at school through gym class and become injured, they cannot participate in their team sport.
LCHS 7/8 administrators are considering an independent study program, which would fulfill the education code mandate by requiring participation in a staff-designed course or online physical education course. Wenn said feedback has been solicited from physical education and counseling staff at the junior high school and high school levels.
“How do we determine if they’re an elite athlete or not?” Wenn asked, while hearing from board members Ellen Multari and Dan Jeffries questioning the physical demands and ability to meet the level of accomplishments of these student athletes.
“This needs more thinking and studying,” she said.
LCHS 7/8 Principal Jarrett Gold said he began thinking about the issue last school year, after he noticed a steady increase in doctors’ notes and excuses. He said his office receives an average of 24 doctors’ notes annually when his students have physical education class.
“Parents feel if the kids are practicing 15 to 20 hours a week, they have to get a note that they can’t compete in physical education anymore,” he said. “I think a lot of parents struggle with what to do. The avenue parents have right now is only to get doctor’s note. This proposal would be a new avenue.”
If approved, students would take the independent study PE course, complete its requirements and turn in documentation to show 15 hours of weekly training and practice in an individual or team sport. If that student stops playing a competitive sport, he or she would return to attending traditional PE classes.
Parents of these student athletes would be asked to request the independent study program and provide documents as evidence of athletic participation. Teachers would be required to facilitate the study course, monitor the student’s progress and communicate it to the family, per existing school policy. A grade would be issued to indicate the course’s completion.
