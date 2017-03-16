Times Community News La Cañada Valley Sun News

Three seats on La Cañada school board up for grabs in November election

Sara Cardine
Contact Reporter

La Cañada Unified School District officials passed a resolution Tuesday calling for a Nov. 7 election to fill three upcoming open seats on the LCUSD Governing Board. The terms of board members Dan Jeffries, Kaitzer Puglia and David Sagal, who were sworn in at a December 2013 meeting, will expire in November.

Supt. Wendy Sinnette said the district has budgeted $100,000 to cover the cost of the election, which will be run by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Board members serve four-year terms, and must be residents of La Cañada Flintridge. For more information, visit lcusd.net or call (818) 952-8300.

