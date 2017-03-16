Three seats on La Cañada school board up for grabs in November election

La Cañada Unified School District officials passed a resolution Tuesday calling for a Nov. 7 election to fill three upcoming open seats on the LCUSD Governing Board. The terms of board members Dan Jeffries, Kaitzer Puglia and David Sagal, who were sworn in at a December 2013 meeting, will expire in November.

Supt. Wendy Sinnette said the district has budgeted $100,000 to cover the cost of the election, which will be run by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Board members serve four-year terms, and must be residents of La Cañada Flintridge. For more information, visit lcusd.net or call (818) 952-8300.

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine