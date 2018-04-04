Les Tupper Community Service Award winners announced

A member of the National Charity League of Glendale, Johnson has dedicated more than 650 hours to local philanthropy and was chosen in 2016 to serve on the group's National Ticktocker Advisory Council. She recently earned her Girl Scout Gold Award by making a therapy room for families served by the YMCA's domestic violence programs. Johnson is also a founding member of the LCF Sister Cities Assn. and represented La Cañada in a Youth Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., in 2016. She encourages others to consider volunteering in their communities.