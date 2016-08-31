Hillside School and Learning Center to present free seminar on financial literacy

Educators work hard to prepare students for the increased academic responsibilities they're sure to encounter in college, but advanced placement biology classes and SAT test prep won't help them balance checkbooks, file taxes or understand the importance of maintaining good credit.

To help high school juniors and seniors learn the basics of banking, taxes, insurance and financial planning — subjects not usually addressed in the average high school curriculum — the Hillside School and Learning Center is offering a free five-week seminar that starts on Wednesday.

"Financial Literacy for Juniors and Seniors in High School" covers a different topic each week in 90-minute sessions that feature guest speakers from the financial and banking industries. The idea is to give students a primer before they leave for college on how to avoid common pitfalls and set themselves up for financial success in the future, says Bob Frank, Hillside executive director and organizer of the course.

Frank says the lessons were inspired by his own children, who were heading off to college but had no idea about banking and preapproved credit cards, loans, insurance and investment — all completely normal aspects of adulthood.

"They had no clue really about things and were heading off to college," Frank recalled in a recent interview. "I thought, (even) colleges don't really teach this sort of class."

He did some research and was surprised to learn there wasn't much out there. So, Frank called some contacts to see what he could put together for families facing a similar predicament.

The first iteration of the course was held this summer and got a good response from students and parents alike. Among those who attended were La Cañada High School senior Kristin Blencowe.

Although Blencowe had learned a little bit about banking after opening up and account at a local bank, she admits she hadn't gotten much financial literacy training in school when her mom signed her up for the course.

"You're required to take economics as a senior, and you learn a little about all that," she said. "But on a personal level, when it comes to what I'm going to do when I turn 18 and head off to college and am faced with taxes and student loans, or if I'm living in an apartment and all that adult stuff — those are things high school doesn't prepare you for."

David Kaufman, a Glendale parent whose daughter attends La Cañada High School and whose son is now in college, attended several classes with his son.

"It's something they should teach in high school," said Kaufman, admitting he filled up a notebook just taking notes for himself. "Here's people teaching you about how to keep your credit score clean, how to balance a checkbook or have a savings account. These are things that are important factors in becoming an adult."

The class loosely follows the basic outline of the book, "Why Didn't They Teach Me This in School?: 99 Personal Money Management Principals to Live By," written by retired business executive Cary Siegel and handed out for free to participants on the first day. Speakers also provide handouts.

Having materials to refer to if and when financial issues arise in the future is another perk, Blencowe said.

"It's good to know what's what," she added.

::

"Financial Literacy for Juniors and Seniors in High School" is free and runs Wednesdays from Sept. 7 through Sept. 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with a final session on Oct. 5. The class is limited to 15 students and is open to students from all area high schools. To register, call Hillside School at (818) 790-3044.

--

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine