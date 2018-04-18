La Cañada Valley Sun

STEM-minded students celebrate spirit of invention at LCUSD Maker Faire

By Sara Cardine
Apr 18, 2018 | 1:00 PM
Rishha Mandal displays her Lego setup during Saturday's Maker Faire held at La Cañada Elementary School. (Ross A. Benson / La Canada Valley Sun)

STEM-minded students took center stage Saturday during La Cañada Unified School District's Maker Faire, an event designed to showcase arts, crafts, engineering and science projects and celebrate the spirit of invention.

Held at La Cañada Elementary School, the event drew students in grades K-12 and gave participants the opportunity to see and interact with hands-on projects and demonstrations. YMCA of the Foothills brought its Dawson Mobile Garage, a truck filled with shelves of engineering, robotics and rocketry projects for students.

Students watched demonstrations of a fully operational model of the Mars Rover, enjoyed a woodworking lesson and peered at the sun through telescopes provided by La Cañada's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Others spent the day sharing their own hand-built models and crafts, connecting over shared interests and having fun in the process.

