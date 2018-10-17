Scientists from around globe probe possibilities for 2020 Mars landing site

More than 300 scientists came together this week to discuss possible ways to approach the 2020 rover mission to Mars and to identify three possible landing sites on the red planet.
The Fourth Mars 2020 Landing Site Workshop, sponsored by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, was held at the Glendale Hilton. At the conclusion of the three-day event, findings will be presented to NASA for consideration.
Presenters spoke for about 15 minutes each about a wide variety of topics from “Landing Safety Assessment,” to “How and Where to Find Signatures of Chemotrophic Microorganisms in Martian Rocks,” and “Science and Public Engagement Opportunities in the Columbia Hills Landing Ellipse.”
Maria Paz-Zorzano from the Center of Astrobiology CAB (INTA/CSIC) LTU in Spain said “it’s great scientists from all over the world come here on their own to exchange ideas” about landing on Mars.
For more information, visit marsnext.jpl.nasa.gov.