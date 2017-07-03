Motorcyclist involved in solo collision on Angeles Crest Highway airlifted to hospital

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Pasadena’s Huntington Hospital Monday after the Yamaha racing bike he was driving on Angeles Crest Highway crashed on a right-hand shoulder near the road’s Mile Marker 28.4, California Highway officials reported.

CHP officer Ryan Bejar said the call came in at around 11:27 a.m., and officials arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, which operates paramedic helicopter Air Rescue 5, was called to the scene to airlift the motorcyclist to Pasadena’s Huntington Hospital, according to bureau Capt. Jack Ewell.

Bejar said both lanes of Angeles Crest about 4 miles north of La Cañada Flintridge were closed temporarily to allow the helicopter to land and pick up the injured man.

“The motorcyclist was complaining of back pain,” the CHP officer said, adding both lanes were back open as of 12:12 p.m.

Owners of sports bikes and motorcycles are typically drawn to Angeles Crest’s curves and turn out in healthy numbers when summer rolls around, Bejar added.

“It’s just a basic summer, with all the motorcyclists going out there,” he said.

