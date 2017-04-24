La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses creates ‘Panda-monium’ with new float theme

Officials with the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. have announced the theme and design of what will be the organization’s 40th entry into the 2018 Rose Parade in Pasadena.
“Panda-monium” shows three young pandas having an outdoor adventure after escaping their home at a Chinese rescue facility. Still babies, the cubs involve an unwitting monkey, turtle and tree snake.
In a recent interview, Tournament President Chuck Terhune explained how the concept fits next year’s parade theme, “Making a Difference.”
Join the conversation on Facebook »
“We’re celebrating that pandas have gone from being ‘endangered’ to ‘vulnerable,’ and the fact that humankind came together to save Giant pandas and rescue them,” he explained of the concept submitted by Ella Jacobs, daughter of Tournament member Danelle Jacobs.
Given that “Panda-monium” is the LCF Tournament of Roses’ 40th entry since the group’s founding in 1978, members are anticipating special anniversary-edition shirts and lapel pins as preliminary construction plans commence.
The new rendering will make a special appearance Friday at the Tournament’s Bingo Night fundraiser, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive. Tickets cost $40 and include snacks, cards and a chance to win a grand prize, or $50 with a dinner included. For more, visit lcftra.org.
Twitter: @SaraCardine