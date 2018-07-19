L.A. Times columnist Erskine to bring ‘Daditude’ to LCF’s One City, One Book event

What’s absent are more recent articles on the March 4 death of the Erskines’ 32-year-old son, Christopher, who died in a car accident on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino while driving home from work. Erskine has written candidly on the subject, though it’s hard to guess the true toll the loss has taken on the family, given their immense graciousness and goodwill toward house guests.