La Cañada Unified parcel tax exemption forms due by June 30

Owners of properties within the boundaries of the La Cañada Unified School District who want to submit a senior citizen or contiguous parcel exemption form for the 2017 tax year have until June 30 to do so, according to a reminder issued by the district office this week.

About 68% of the district voters approved the current seven-year $450 parcel tax, Measure LC, in March 2014. It was estimated that the tax would raise up to $2.7 million for LCUSD schools.

Eligible property owners who have already filed for the exemption need not reapply, as a form filed in previous years is good throughout the remaining years of the tax unless an applicant’s circumstances have changed.

Parcel tax exemption forms can be download from the district’s website at lcusd.net or picked up at the LCUSD Fiscal Services office, 4490 Cornishon Ave., La Cañada.

For more information, contact Sandy Miller at (818) 952-8390.

