Three people found unconscious at 'over-crowded' party

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and sheriff's deputies responded Saturday night to a call of an "over-crowded" party at a Flintridge area home, where three people were discovered unconscious.

Paramedics from La Cañada's Fire Station No. 19 arrived at the 1200 block of Flintridge Circle shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday and called the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station for assistance, according to Sheriff's Lt. Douglas Mohrhoff, a watch commander.

"The call was to meet with the fire department," the Mohrhoff said Monday. "There was a crowded party, and they were dealing with three unconscious patients."

Deputies arrived just as the party was breaking up, according to a sheriff's report of the incident, and witnessed a driver accidentally back into a paramedic truck in their attempt to leave. A DUI investigation was initiated, but the driver was not found to be impaired by alcohol, according to the report.

"It was not a DUI, just an accident," Mohrhoff said.

L.A. County Fire Assistant Chief Greg Hisel confirmed Monday no injuries were sustained in the collision, adding that while the civilian's vehicle did sustain some minor damage to its rear bumper, the paramedic vehicle was not damaged.

According to Mohrhoff, the report of the incident did not indicate whether any of the people involved in the party or the collision were minors.

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

