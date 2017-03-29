La Cañada Planning Commission denies McDonald's 5-sign proposal

In what was regarded by the La Cañada Planning Commission as a somewhat arbitrary request, a proposed variance that would have allowed the McDonald's at 449 Foothill Blvd. to add a fifth exterior sign to the property was denied on Tuesday.

The item first came before the commission in January in a proposed property remodeling to add five new exterior wall signs, beyond the allowed maximum of four. Two of the signs were proposed to have 24-inch-high lettering of "McDonald's," which would have exceeded the allowed 19- to 20-inch maximum letter height.

According to a staff report, the city's design commission approved McDonald's initial exterior modeling of the building, which included removal of the outdated mansard roof and replacement with a raised parapet around the building's perimeter. The separate application for new signage was also submitted, but it was not processed since the planning commission's approval for variance is required for excess business letter height modifications and additional signage.

On Tuesday, planning commissioners could not identify any hardship or practical difficulty to allow McDonald's more signage, as well as no unique or special circumstances applicable to the property beyond that allowed zoning code. Commissioners reiterated that variances have a "very high" litmus test with a high performance standard to be met.

"Everybody has a pretty good idea of what it is," city planner Chris Gjolme said afterward about the local McDonald's outlet. "It was not compelling for the planning commission."

Also on Tuesday, a public hearing for a hillside development permit and tree-removal permit at 2050 Hilldale Drive was continued to allow for recirculation of the project's negative declaration as well as the project's renotification. The request is to allow for construction of a new 2,110-square-foot two-story residence and site work at the hillside lot, including retaining walls. The applicant, Architecture JFK/CHA and Associates, is also requesting a variance to reduce the on-site required parking from four to two. The applicant's proposed tree-removal permit would allow for removal of three protected oak trees and one dead oak tree, according to the staff report.

Sanderson is a contributor to Times Community News.