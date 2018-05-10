Indoor cycling studio gears up for reopening after use permit gets green light

Bell agreed to limit the studio's hours to 4:45 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 6:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Saturdays and from 6:45 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays. She promised not to hold classes concurrently to limit attendance to 20 students and one instructor at a time.