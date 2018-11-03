JPL’s Gallagher gives talk on ‘Finding Life’ at YMCA annual prayer breakfast

A crowd of about 400 early risers attentively listened Thursday morning to a spirited — and spiritual — keynote address by Jet Propulsion Laboratory associate director Dave Gallagher during the annual YMCA of the Foothills prayer breakfast. The event was held in the gymnasium at the Crescenta-Cañada Family Y in La Cañada Flintridge.
Gallegher, a resident of Glendale, gave an introduction to the history of JPL and talked about its work.
“What exciting discoveries we’re making,” he said. “The search for life which is this exciting race between finding life in the universe and within our solar system. For me personally there’s no conflict between science and my faith. It fits perfectly that God created [the universe]. We are privileged to be able to unlock some of those secrets as a human species.”
The breakfast, according to chaplain Lucinda Guarino, is held each year to “provide a place for the community to get together and pray, express their faith.” Funds raised via ticket sales, Guarino added, will help provide pastoral counseling, grief support and other services to the community.
Local resident Harriet Hammond said afterward she found the keynote address “very interesting. I think [Gallagher] did a great job trying to explain new missions that are going to take place.”