La Cañada woman out for a walk struggles with a young man intent on taking her purse

Deputies from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery Friday evening, after a 72-year-old woman out for a stroll engaged in a struggle with a male juvenile over her purse, according to officials.

Sgt. Alan Chu, a detective for the station, said the woman was walking near the 400 block of La Cañada’s Richmond Road at around 6:50 p.m. when the incident occurred.

“She said a male black juvenile jumped out of a blue car and grabbed her purse,” Chu said Monday, adding that the woman estimated the suspect’s age at around 12 or 13. “She fell down in the fight, but never let go of the purse.”

According to the victim, the young man grabbed her keys from her during the struggle and then threw them at her when he was unable to take the purse. The suspect then got back into the vehicle, which headed westbound and out of view, Chu reported.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine