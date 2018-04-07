USGS geophysicist explains yesterday’s 5.3 earthquake

A USGS geophysicist said the organization's early warning system worked as expected before yesterday's 5.3 earthquake that could be felt from Santa Barbara to Orange County.
Robert Graves, a visiting associate in geophysics at Caltech, said beta users received notice of the earthquake several seconds in advance, adding that if it was centered on the mainland, more residents would have received notice.
One Twitter user posted that she received a warning of about 34 seconds with another app.
The quake was the largest in the Los Angeles area in years, according to the L.A. Times.