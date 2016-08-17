Quick Hits: Tournament a testament

Forty years of disc golf at the Oak Grove Disc Golf Course will be celebrated this weekend with a tournament at the Pasadena course, which was the first of its kind and considered by some enthusiasts to be the "St. Andrews of disc golf."

The two-day, three-round tournament, sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Assn., gets underway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with a shotgun start; finals will be held Sunday, according to the association's website. "Each round will represent the past, present and future of Oak Grove," it states.

In 1976, Ed Headrick patented the Flying Disc Entrapment Device, or disc golf basket, and developed his idea for a disc golf target at Oak Grove Park, which is across the street from La Cañada High School and has been renamed Hahamongna Watershed Park.

For more information about the tournament, including entry fees, visit www.facebook.com/ogdgc.

Golf Classic spots available

Experienced golfers and duffers alike still have time to sign up for a spot in the 33rd annual Crescenta Cañada Golf Classic, which will take place Monday, Aug. 22, at La Cañada Flintridge Country Club.

"We are always looking for golfers and sponsors," said Rick Dinger, one of the popular tournament's organizers. "We are expecting around 72 golfers and a great day is planned."

The tournament is co-sponsored by the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Support Group and the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn.

"This is our second year of partnering with the sheriff's support group for this tournament and we appreciate everyone's support," said Pat Anderson, president and chief executive of the chamber.

Check-in time is 11 a.m., a putting contest will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the shotgun start gets underway at 1 p.m. Dinner and an awards ceremony will follow the afternoon of golf.

"We invite the community to come support the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Support Group and the LCF Chamber of Commerce as we raise money for a Mobile Command Post and funds to support the Chamber's many community programs," stated Lynn Graves, one of the tournament's organizers, in an email interview on Wednesday.

According to Graves, the player package, which includes green fees, cart, lunch, dinner, awards, tee prizes and contest holds, is $225. For non-golfers or those who can't get away during the day, tickets are available for the 5 p.m. dinner and award banquet for $50 each.

The Caltech Employee Credit Union is the presenting sponsor.

Sign up online at www.golfclassic.afrogs.org. For additional details, call Graves at (818) 371-8842, or email her at lynne.graves@planaheadevents.com.