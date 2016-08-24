State Senate OKs 'Jackie Robinson Memorial Highway' designation on Foothill (210) Freeway

A new "Jackie Robinson Memorial Highway" on the Foothill (210) Freeway will likely become a reality sometime this year, after the state Senate voted 39-0 last week to honor the Brooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer and second baseman raised in Pasadena for his contributions to baseball and his hometown community.

Co-authored by Assemblymen Mike Gatto (D-Glendale) and Chris Holden (D-Pasadena), ACR-197, was roundly approved by the state Assembly in a 76-0 vote taken Aug. 1. At the time, the stretch of freeway established for the memorial was to be between the Glendale (2) Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge and the Orange Grove Boulevard exit in Pasadena.

Since then the length of the segment was shortened so that the portion would run from Orange Grove to La Cañada's Gould Avenue exit, a spokesman with Gatto's office said Tuesday. He explained that freeway namings may only be applied to portions under 5 miles long, and the original plans exceeded that designation.

Now that it's been approved by both houses, and once donations have been received to cover costs, Caltrans will install two memorial signs, one in each direction, recognizing Robinson.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Naomi Rodriguez, Dodgers' vice president of community relations said the tribute was "certainly fitting that this stretch of freeway is in Pasadena, where Jackie grew up."

Gatto agreed.

"His contributions to baseball and society have made an everlasting impression on our nation," he said in the statement.

