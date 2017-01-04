Locals to vie for delegate slots

Four members of the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club will contend on Saturday for a chance to be elected delegates to the California Democratic Party in Assembly District Election Meetings (ADEM). Nalini Lasiewicz, Andrew Blumenfeld and Desiree Rabinov, from Assembly District 43, and Lora De La Portilla from the 39th Assembly District hope to serve as district representatives for the 2017-18 term, according to a recent club release.

The election meeting for Assembly District 43 (which includes La Cañada, La Crescenta/Montrose and Glendale) takes place Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the I.A.T.S.E. Local 80 headquarters, 2520 W. Olive Ave., Burbank. The meeting for Assembly District 39 (including Tujunga, Sunland, Lake View Terrace, Sylmar and San Fernando) will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at El Cariso Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard Street, Sylmar.

The 14 delegates from each district will represent their constituents for state party conventions, regional meetings, endorsement videos and committee assignments. All registered Democrats are invited to vote in their home assembly district. On-site voter registration will be available.

For more information, including candidate statements, visit cadem.org/our-party/adem.

