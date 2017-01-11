La Cañada Sister Cities Assn. to host meeting

Members of the La Cañada Flintridge Sister Cities Assn. invite members of the community to learn more about the newly formed nonprofit group in a special meeting to be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at La Cañada Flintridge County Club.

Incorporated in 2016, the group has been working to develop a formal relationship between La Cañada and a city outside the United States, under the auspices of Sister Cities International. Start-up funding helped send six local high school students to the Sister Cities International Youth Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. in July.

With participation from the city, the association aims to expose local residents and students to meaningful travel opportunities and help build partnerships and promote peace and understanding while engaging in fun programs and activities.

Tickets to the event, which include dinner and complimentary wine, cost $50 and can be reserved online at lcfsistercities.org/annual_meeting. For more information, visit lcfsistercities.org.

