L.A. County Vector Control warns residents of potential mosquito infestation following storms

In the wake of storms that brought inches of rain to the San Gabriel Valley Last week, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District is reminding residents to safeguard their homes against mosquito infestation by eliminating standing water.

Homeowners are advised to take extra precautions with rain barrels and other collection devices in which water might be stored. Since mosquitoes can complete their entire life cycle, from egg to adult, in about one week, vector control officials are advising all stored water be used within a week or tightly sealed to prevent mosquito entry.

Water-filled containers should have tightly fitting lids, and openings such as downspouts and roof cutters should be screened with a one-sixteenth-inch fine mesh. After installation, screens should be checked for holes monthly. Water stored longer than one week may be treated with natural mosquito control products containing BTI.

For more information, visit glacvcd.org. To report mosquito breeding sources in your neighborhood, visit reportmosquitoes.org.

