La Cañada weathers the storms

Despite the arrival of a series of storms that hit Friday, bringing snow to the neighboring San Gabriel Mountains and dropping more than 5 inches of rain on La Cañada, city officials confirmed they'd received no reports of serious damage, power outages or malfunctioning infrastructure.

"I had a crew patrolling the streets and monitoring the trees all day Sunday," Public Works Director Edward Hitti said by email Monday, reporting two downed trees at private residences on Inverness Drive and in the Meadow Grove neighborhood. "Everything went very well."

Minor street flooding and small landslides were seen along portions of Chevy Chase and Highland drives Friday, shortly after the storms began. Descanso Gardens logged 5.74 inches of rainfall between Jan. 17 and Tuesday, contributing to a total of 15.65 inches of rain in the city since Oct. 1.

At Devil's Gate Dam, inflow Sunday was clocked at 680 cubic feet per second (307,000 gallons per minute), according to Los Angeles County Public Works spokesman Kerjon Lee. Measurements taken Friday showed reservoir elevations at 1,033.77 feet, less than 7 feet below the spillway.

