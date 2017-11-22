La Cañada City Council expands Ring video doorbell camera rebates for residents

Less than one month after a citywide rebate program allowing up to 50 La Cañada residents to purchase video doorbell cameras through Ring.com exhausted its funds in a mere four days, the City Council agreed Tuesday to expand the offer.

The new discount period begins Dec. 1 and will continue until funds run out, allowing an additional 150 residents to purchase units online.

City staffer Christina Nguyen explained the original program offered residents $50 per-household discounts on their purchase of the units, matched by the Santa Monica-based company for a total savings of $100. In October, council budgeted $5,000 for the city’s portion of the agreement.

The program launched on Oct. 24 on a first-come, first-served basis and was exhausted in four days. After receiving additional resident requests, staff recommended the program be continued at a cost to the city of $7,500.

The video doorbell cameras link smartphone users to their doorbell when the camera is activated by motion sensors or someone ringing the doorbell. Residents can see, hear and speak to visitors through their smartphones, tablets or desktop computers.

“It’s a small step, as we’re taking all available, reasonable opportunities to combat crime,” said Mayor Mike Davitt.

To participate, residents must contact lcf@ring.com with their shipping address to receive discount code information, which can be applied online at time of purchase. Discounts for additional units and accessories are also available.

For more information, contact Nguyen at (818) 790-8880, Ext. 104 or visit www.lcf.ca.gov.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine