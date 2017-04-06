Man reports being robbed at gunpoint on his front doorstep

Detectives with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a report of an armed robbery that occurred at a La Cañada residence Tuesday, when a man carrying a gun rang the doorbell and demanded money from the homeowner.

Sgt. Alan Chu said Thursday the resident told the station he was at home shortly before 1 p.m. when he heard someone ring the doorbell of his home on the 1900 block of Parkdale Place. He answered the door and saw an adult black male, appearing to be in his mid-20s and with hair in cornrows, holding a gun.

“He pretty much asked him for money and (the victim) gave him money,” the detective said.

After complying with the demand, the victim ran and hid in a room of the house while the man exited the property, according to a sheriff’s report of the incident.

At some point during the same afternoon, a man who’d been working on the victim’s property told the resident that he, too, had been robbed in nearby Glenhaven Park by a man who matched the homeowner’s description of the suspect.

The worker said he’d gone to the park to use the restroom and was confronted by the man, who asked him for money, Chu said.

The detective said there were no witnesses to either incident, and that further investigation would be necessary. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station at (818) 248-3464.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine