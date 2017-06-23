LAPD officers arrest female robbery suspect in Paradise Canyon area

Neighbors of La Cañada’s Paradise Canyon area were drawn to a chaotic scene early Thursday evening, as undercover officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a female robbery suspect on the 5000 block of Gould Avenue.

Lt. Mark Slater, watch commander from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, said Friday the station was contacted by LAPD with a request for sheriff’s presence.

“LAPD was surveilling a car, a robbery suspect, and for some reason it necessitated them stopping the car in our area,” Slater said. “They requested our presence because they were an outside agency in our area.”

Photo by Sara Cardine Los Angeles Police Department officers inspect an SUV on La Cañada's Gould Avenue Thursday evening after apprehending a female robbery suspect. The female driver, pictured, was eventually allowed to leave the scene. Los Angeles Police Department officers inspect an SUV on La Cañada's Gould Avenue Thursday evening after apprehending a female robbery suspect. The female driver, pictured, was eventually allowed to leave the scene. (Photo by Sara Cardine)

A lone detective was following the vehicle, a silver SUV, but shortly after the stop was initiated on Gould, just before 6 p.m., several LAPD undercover officers and sheriff’s units arrived. One woman was handcuffed and led away, while the female driver of the vehicle and a baby heard crying inside were allowed to leave the scene.

A spokeswoman with LAPD’s Media Relations Department was unable to provide further details Friday on the incident, the alleged robbery or the woman taken into custody.

