LAPD officers arrest female robbery suspect in Paradise Canyon area

Neighbors of La Cañada’s Paradise Canyon area were drawn to a chaotic scene early Thursday evening, as undercover officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a female robbery suspect on the 5000 block of Gould Avenue.
Lt. Mark Slater, watch commander from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, said Friday the station was contacted by LAPD with a request for sheriff’s presence.
“LAPD was surveilling a car, a robbery suspect, and for some reason it necessitated them stopping the car in our area,” Slater said. “They requested our presence because they were an outside agency in our area.”
A lone detective was following the vehicle, a silver SUV, but shortly after the stop was initiated on Gould, just before 6 p.m., several LAPD undercover officers and sheriff’s units arrived. One woman was handcuffed and led away, while the female driver of the vehicle and a baby heard crying inside were allowed to leave the scene.
A spokeswoman with LAPD’s Media Relations Department was unable to provide further details Friday on the incident, the alleged robbery or the woman taken into custody.
