A thousand hopefuls vie for Royal Court

A parade of royal contenders lined up outside Pasadena's Tournament of Roses Tournament House on Saturday and Monday, each poised and ready to make an unforgettable impression in the contest for 2017 Rose Queen and Royal Court.

Tryout interviews were held over a two-day period to allow selection committee members to individually consider applications, photos and resumes for some 1,000 candidates hailing from Pasadena, La Cañada and surrounding area schools.

Participants had just 15 seconds to shine in individual appearances before judges. The 2017 Rose Queen and Royal Court will reign over the 128th Rose Parade the morning of Jan. 2 and attend the 103rd annual Rose Bowl game that follows. Those appearances will be among more than 100 made by the Royal Court in its one-year tenure.

Finalists will be announced in a Sept. 28 press event and photo opportunity. The seven young women selected to the Royal Court will be named on Oct. 4, while the Tournament's 99th Rose Queen will be announced in an Oct. 20 coronation ceremony at the Pasadena Playhouse, according to the Pasadena Tournament of Roses.

--

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine