'Backyard Rocketeer' lifts off to success at Rose Parade

In a repetition of last year's glory, members of the all-volunteer La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. were rewarded for their efforts Monday when their 2017 creation for the Rose Parade, "Backyard Rocketeer," won the Bob Hope Humor Trophy.

The float depicted a boy and his dog flying in a home-built rocket ship made out of items from his backyard. The logos for Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA graced the side and tail fin of the space vessel.

"We went to NASA and JPL and asked them if we could use their logos," said Chuck Terhune, president of the La Cañada organization. "They said it was OK and to get ready for takeoff. We were delighted."

Terhune said more than 400 volunteers helped put together and decorate this year's float. He said he believes that they would not have won without the support of La Cañada residents.

"The spirit of the Rose Parade is about the communities," Terhune said. "They like seeing the local community support."

The association's 2016 effort, "Up a Creek," won the same trophy for the "most comical and amusing entry." In fact, since its inception in 1978, La Cañada's float association has claimed 28 awards in various categories, a feat that neatly dovetails with "Echoes of Success," the theme selected for this year's Rose Parade by La Cañada Flintridge resident Brad Ratliff.

Ratliff, who joined the Pasadena Tournament of Roses in 1988, served as its 2016-17 president and announced the parade theme last January, encouraging participants to consider the importance of people coming together and helping others.

As president, Ratliff and his extended family made their appearances on two large, mule-drawn Montana-built wagons that preceded the La Cañada Flintridge float along Pasadena's famed Colorado Boulevard this week.

Another La Cañadan who along with Ratliff enjoyed a long day in the spotlight was Rose Princess Natalie Petrossian, an 18-year-old senior at La Cañada High School who was named to the Royal Court last October. Garbed in a deep blue gown, long white gloves and carrying a spray of red roses, Petrossian rode aboard the court's float Monday along with Rose Queen Victoria Castellanos and Princesses Maya Khan, Audrey Cameron, Autumn Lundy, Lauren Powers and Shannon Larsuel, all of whom attend other Pasadena-area high schools.

After the parade, Ratliff and the Royal Court presided over the 103rd Rose Bowl, a thrilling game that saw the USC Trojans — in the final seconds of a contest that appeared to be heading to overtime — secure with a field goal to claim a 52-49 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.