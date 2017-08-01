Applications open for 2018 Tournament of Roses Royal Court

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced Tuesday it’s taking applications from young women interested in serving on the 2018 Royal Court.

The women are asked to apply before participating in an interview at the Tournament House next month.

The women must reside within the Pasadena Area Community College District, which includes cities from La Cañada Flintridge to Arcadia.

Those selected to serve on the court are chosen for their qualities, including their “public speaking ability, poise,” and “academic achievement,” according to the Tournament of Roses, in addition to community involvement.

The search for the Royal Court will culminate with the selection of the 100th Rose Queen.