La Cañada Elementary wins gold at L.A. Science Olympiad

For the third consecutive year, La Cañada Elementary School's Science Olympiad team captured a gold medal at the 31st annual Los Angeles Science Olympiad Regional Competition held March 4 at Occidental College.

Comprising the local team, which earned a total of 615 points, were Kaitlyn Beltz, Elisa Booth, Kerianne Bourdu, Winston Cho, Braden Dhillon, Tanishka Dhariwal, Cami Do, Ryan Geng, Gayane Khachatourian, Bryce Kim, Preston Luk, Joey McCord, Matthew Park, Audrey Riesberg, Ben Riesberg and Aikam Singh. LCE was pitted against 59 other elementary schools in the competition, which featured 20 different events.

