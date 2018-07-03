Kids slime, splash and cook their way through scientific principles in camp led by LCHS students

Students tried several shapes and methods, retooling when prototypes disappointed. In the end, five teams approached the shake table. All structures passed, and the contest was down to height. A gloopy concoction named “Stick Your Heads Together” by its female architects rivaled the height of “Pizza,” created by a table of boys. Other entrants included “Illuminati,” “Marshmallow Man” and “Leaning Tower of Marshmallows.”