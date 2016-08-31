On the Scouting Trail: Cornishon Avenue repainted as part of Scout's Eagle project

Zachary Ling, a member of Boy Scout Troop 507, enlisted the help of his fellow troop members to complete his Eagle project, the repainting of walls at recreational facilities along Cornishon Avenue. The work on the city/school district joint use properties was completed in July and Scoutmaster Mike Divine helped lead the effort.

"Partnerships with community groups, like the Boy Scouts benefit the entire community," stated Mayor Jon Curtis in a news release announcing the work. "Projects like these remind me of why this city is so special. We all work together to keep this amazing city beautiful and vibrant. We are very grateful to the Scouts for the investment of their time and hard work."