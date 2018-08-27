New position at CV Sheriff’s Station will keep more boots on the ground in LCF

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station recently announced the hiring of a new community service assistant, whose job duties will allow local deputies to dedicate more time and shoe leather into patrolling the streets of La Cañada Flintridge.
Aaron Viteri started in the full-time position July 17 and will play a key role in supporting deputies by handling nonworkable reports, parking calls, municipal violations and noninjury traffic collisions occurring in La Cañada, according to Operations Lt. Mark Slater.
This, in turn, will help relieve deputies from some of the administrative tasks that temporarily take them off their patrols.
“I look forward to working with Officer Viteri,” La Cañada Flintridge day shift deputy Colin Van Deusen said in a release Monday. “He will be able to handle the nonserious report calls, and I will be freed up to be more proactive within the community.”
Slater said in the new position, funded through Fiscal Year 2018-19 by a $69,500 commitment from the La Cañada Flintridge City Council, Viteri will undergo a driver’s training course and start a report-writing class in early September. He is currently being trained in police procedures and radio use, and will soon be seen out on the city’s streets.
“I am excited about my new position, and I look forward to assisting both the deputies and citizens,” Viteri said in the release. “My duties will allow the deputies to focus on patrolling the neighborhoods and on the more serious-type crimes.”