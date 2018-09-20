Council resumes age-old question of sound wall funding amid pressure, uncertainty at state level

It seems like every La Cañadan living within earshot of the Foothill (210) Freeway agrees the city needs more protective sound walls. But the question of how to fund them is older than the city itself.
In May, city officials learned state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) had secured $5 million in funding through a program under SB 1, a state transportation funding bill that instituted gas and vehicle tax hikes on California motorists.
An effort to repeal the tax on the November ballot, however, could mean a complete withdrawal of the funding Portantino secured for the city.
But even if it stands, La Cañada officials have learned they must put up equal matching funds for the $5 million and that the grant, approved by the California Transportation Commission, can be applied only to hard construction costs and not the estimated $2 million needed for design or environmental review. The grant also specifically names four sound walls Metro provided to the CTC without consulting La Cañada officials.
In short, to receive the $5 million from SB 1, the city would have to pay $7 million for four walls whose locations they did not choose. There are 20 locations where sound walls are needed but have not been built.
On Tuesday, the La Cañada Flintridge City Council considered options for sound wall funding and moving forward whatever the November election may bring. They looked to two transportation bills whose coffers hold millions earmarked specifically for La Cañada projects — Measures R and M.
Passed by L.A. County voters in 2008, the 30-year Measure R sales tax dedicated $10.1 million in subregional funding for La Cañada projects through its lifespan. City officials have used $6.4 million to build three sound walls and design a fourth, leaving $3.7 million available that can be advanced to the city to build walls where it chooses.
Measure M, an indefinite half-cent sales tax, was passed by county voters in 2016. La Cañada’s annual per capita share of that is $282,000, but any advance of that funding would constitute a loan, which would require the city to pay interest.
“We’d either have to float bonds for that, or Metro does and we end up having to pay the interest and all the costs of that,” said Councilman Greg Brown, who serves on a council sound wall committee with Mayor Pro Tem Len Pieroni. “It’s really a question of proceeding with Measure R funds — that’s where the funds ought to end up going. The only difference now is the nuance of which segments (to prioritize).”
Three residents shared their grievances with increasing freeway noise and asked the council to consider a sound wall on the portion of the 210 that passes over Hampton Road.
“I would like to invite you all to come out to dinner some night at our place,” said Alminar Avenue resident Doug Freeze. “You wouldn’t be able to hear yourselves talk — it’s gotten progressively worse.”
Ann Wilson, division manager of the city Administration Department, recommended the council request Metro advance the $3.7 million in Measure R subregional funding before a November Metro board meeting, even if the specific sound walls locations had not yet been selected.
Councilman Jon Curtis said he supports sound walls and appreciates Portantino’s efforts, but expressed frustration at the city’s being forced to deplete its remaining 20-year Measure R commitment on something that should have been paid for by the state when the 210 Freeway was built.
“We have not gotten our fair share over the years,” he said. “We shouldn’t be making a rash decision tonight just because Metro’s saying I want you to [make] the decision tonight. I don’t think we’ve got the right information in front of us.”
Ultimately, council members agreed to request that Metro program the $3.7 million in Measure R money, and schedule a special meeting or forum to collect public input on where the money might best be applied.