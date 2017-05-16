La Cañada Councilman Dave Spence found dead of apparent heart attack, city officials announce

La Cañada Flintridge city officials announced late Tuesday afternoon City Councilman and six-time Mayor David A. Spence died after suffering an apparent heart attack at his home that morning. He was 80.

“David Spence was an invaluable source of wisdom, guidance and support, both to the La Cañada Flintridge community and to me personally,” said current Mayor Mike Davitt. “His tireless dedication and legacy of excellence set the standard for our community.”

Spence’s official city service began in 1988 with his election to a four-year term on the Public Safety Commission. In 1992, he sought a seat on the La Cañada Flintridge City Council and won. In March, Spence was elected to an historic seventh city council term and was sworn in alongside fellow incumbent Jon Curtis.

“It’s humbling to think of all we still have to do,” the longtime councilman said during a Feb. 8 candidates forum held at Flintridge Preparatory School.

Spence is survived by sons Steve and Andy. He was preceded in death by wife Alice. The couple met at Ohio Wesleyan University in the 1950s and moved to La Cañada in 1969.

A service celebrating his life is pending. For more information and updates, visit the city’s website at www.lcf.ca.gov.

