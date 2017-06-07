Times Community News La Cañada Valley Sun News

La Cañada City Council accepting applications to fill vacancy left by Spence

Sara Cardine
Contact Reporter

The La Cañada Flintridge City Council is accepting applications to fill a vacant seat on the council left by the May 16 passing of Councilman Dave Spence. The application period ends June 30.

In a regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved a timeline for interviewing candidates, anticipating a new council member would be appointed by July 13 in a special meeting. The schedule is intended to comply with a state regulation stipulating municipalities have 60 days after an unanticipated vacancy occurs to fill the position.

Council members previously agreed in a May 30 special meeting they would not call for a special election to finish out Spence’s term. Factoring in a state regulation that says appointees may only fill seats until the next scheduled general municipal election, that term is now set to expire in March 2019.

Applicants must be a resident of La Cañada Flintridge and be registered to vote in city elections. For more information, call City Clerk Tania Moreno at (818) 790-8880 or visit www.lcf.ca.gov.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine

Copyright © 2017, La Cañada Valley Sun
70°