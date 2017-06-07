La Cañada City Council accepting applications to fill vacancy left by Spence

The La Cañada Flintridge City Council is accepting applications to fill a vacant seat on the council left by the May 16 passing of Councilman Dave Spence. The application period ends June 30.

In a regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved a timeline for interviewing candidates, anticipating a new council member would be appointed by July 13 in a special meeting. The schedule is intended to comply with a state regulation stipulating municipalities have 60 days after an unanticipated vacancy occurs to fill the position.

Council members previously agreed in a May 30 special meeting they would not call for a special election to finish out Spence’s term. Factoring in a state regulation that says appointees may only fill seats until the next scheduled general municipal election, that term is now set to expire in March 2019.

Applicants must be a resident of La Cañada Flintridge and be registered to vote in city elections. For more information, call City Clerk Tania Moreno at (818) 790-8880 or visit www.lcf.ca.gov.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine