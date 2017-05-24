Memorial service for City Councilman Dave Spence planned for May 31

La Cañada city officials have announced a memorial service for the late City Councilman Dave Spence, who died on May 16, scheduled to take place May 31 at 11 a.m. at La Cañada Presbyterian Church, where the six-time mayor was both a member and Sunday school teacher.

In lieu of flowers, Spence’s family members have asked that donations be made to “La Cañada Presbyterian Church,” in support of children’s ministry, or to the “City of La Cañada Flintridge,” for a memorial tribute to be placed in the new City Hall building.

Checks may be made payable and sent to: La Cañada Presbyterian Church, 626 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011, or to City of La Cañada Flintridge, 1327 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011.

