'National retailer' eyes former Sport Chalet store in Town Center

Property managers may have found a retailer willing to take over the former site of La Cañada's flagship Sport Chalet store in the city's Town Center, chamber officials are reporting.

Pat Anderson, chief executive and president of the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce, said in a March 16 email that representatives with IDS Real Estate Group, property managers for the 45,000-square-foot retail space, have announced their intention to enter into a Memo of Understanding with a "national retailer," whom they refrained from naming specifically.

The negotiations, the chamber president reported, are in the final stages.

"Once the MOU and letter of intent have been fully executed, we can expect an announcement," Anderson said by email. "It is anticipated such an announcement will come within the next 60 days."

Anderson said chamber officials submitted to IDS a list of potential sporting good retailers that might make promising rental candidates for the space, but did not know whether the business in discussion with IDS was one of the companies that had been suggested by the local organization.

