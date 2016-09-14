Ford named leader at Hillsides

La Cañada Flintridge resident and attorney Donna Ford has been named the new chair of the board of directors for Hillsides, a foster care charity, for a two-year term.

"I can think of no one more qualified than Donna to lead us through these exciting developments," Hillsides Chief Executive Joseph M. Costa stated in a news release.

Ford has been a member of the Hillsides board for 11 years and served as 2011 gala chair for the organization.

"Some of our buildings are 90-plus years old, and we need better facilities to provide better support services to our kids," Ford stated in the release.

Ford is a board member of the Institute of Educational Advancement, a Pasadena organization for gifted and talented youth; a volunteer of the Cottage Guild at Rosemary Children's Services in Pasadena; a mentor at John Muir High School in Pasadena and a volunteer for USC's Medical Faculty Family and Friends, which raises scholarship funds for medical students. She also serves on the diversity committee for the Pasadena Playhouse.

