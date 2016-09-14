News
Ford named leader at Hillsides

Carol Cormaci
Carol Cormaci

La Cañada Flintridge resident and attorney Donna Ford has been named the new chair of the board of directors for Hillsides, a foster care charity, for a two-year term.

"I can think of no one more qualified than Donna to lead us through these exciting developments," Hillsides Chief Executive Joseph M. Costa stated in a news release.

Ford has been a member of the Hillsides board for 11 years and served as 2011 gala chair for the organization.

"Some of our buildings are 90-plus years old, and we need better facilities to provide better support services to our kids," Ford stated in the release.

Ford is a board member of the Institute of Educational Advancement, a Pasadena organization for gifted and talented youth; a volunteer of the Cottage Guild at Rosemary Children's Services in Pasadena; a mentor at John Muir High School in Pasadena and a volunteer for USC's Medical Faculty Family and Friends, which raises scholarship funds for medical students. She also serves on the diversity committee for the Pasadena Playhouse.

Carol Cormaci, carol.cormaci@latimes.com

Twitter: @CarolCormaci

