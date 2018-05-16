In the Spotlight: Eddie Lund steps into role of president at Allen Lund Co.

Eddie Lund has been promoted to president of the Allen Lund Co., LLC, headquartered in La Cañada Flintridge, it was announced Tuesday.
The former vice president of Sales & Operations for the firm is transitioning to his new position following the April 7 passing of his father and company founder, D. Allen Lund.
Eddie Lund began working for the company in 1994 as a broker at the Portland office, later overseeing the San Antonio branch before moving in 2002 to take on the vice presidency at the corporate office on Angeles Crest Highway. He holds a degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame.
He stated in a news release that he's honored to step into the role of president of the company and that he and the rest of the executive team "is determined to continue the legacy which my dad created."
