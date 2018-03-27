LCF weathers storm, with 2 power outages affecting 1,500 customers

More than 1,500 Southern California Edison customers living in La Cañada went without power for the better part of Thursday, after a tree downed power lines at a home on the 4700 block of Vineta Avenue during a two-day storm.
Edison spokeswoman Susan Cox said the outage was initially reported at 4:43 p.m. and affected a total of 1,517 local customers. The incident was reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and Cox said power was restored by 7:20 a.m. Friday.
Additionally, another brief outage occurred Thursday shortly after 2 p.m., when a palm frond interfered with power lines on Burgoyne Lane, north of Baptiste Way.
"There were 44 customers affected," Cox said Monday. "[Crews] had to clear a palm frond from the line. Power was restored to all 44 customers at 3:11 p.m."
Meanwhile, about 1.04 inches of rain was recorded at La Cañada's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Thursday and Friday, accompanied by wind gusts up to 18 mph, according to Weather Underground reports.
Despite the rainfall, Interim Public Works Director Jesus Armas said in an email interview the city's infrastructure held up pretty well.
"We'd worked with the county crews in advance of the rains to make sure inlets and other likely flooding locations were cleared of any debris," Armas said. "We did experience water backing up on Laughlin Street, near Ocean View Boulevard, due to some debris in the inlet — this was quickly cleared and the situation returned to normal."
One downed telephone line on Flintridge Oaks Drive, off of Georgian Road, was reported to AT&T, but it was unclear whether service was affected, Armas said.
