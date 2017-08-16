A Target store ‘tailor-made’ for La Cañada Flintridge will occupy former Sport Chalet

A community-sized Target store will occupy the retail space in La Cañada’s Town Center left vacant last year, when locally founded sporting goods retailer Sport Chalet closed up shop after 57 years of business, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Pat Anderson, president and chief executive of the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce confirmed she received an email from Rob Fuelling, senior vice president of property owner IDS Real Estate Group, indicating the new tenant.

Unlike big-box Super Target stores, this location will have a smaller footprint and will stock an inventory that caters more to the needs of residents in the surrounding area, according to Anderson.

“It will be tailor made for us,” she said, explaining how the company uses market research consultants to extrapolate data clarifying the shopping trends within a particular local community.

La Cañada Mayor Mike Davitt said Wednesday city officials were excited about the new addition, which they believe will add value to the Town Center plaza.

“Filling the vacant space with a tenant such as Target, and introducing their new smaller store format, is a great sign for our community,” he said in an email interview. “We look forward to working with both IDS and Target in creating a good corporate partnership with our city.”

Anderson, who announced in the Aug. 9 luncheon meeting of the Noon Kiwanis Club of La Cañada that escrow on the 45,000-square-foot building had officially closed, said she was glad for the many potential benefits a Target location would bring to the city and its local businesses.

“Other businesses in the area will reap the benefits of additional folks coming into the Town Center,” she said. “It’s also going to be good for jobs, because they’re going to be employing a lot of people.”

