Target announces Oct. 16 grand opening in La Cañada Town Center; holds hiring fair in Pasadena this week

Target has announced its 45,865-square-foot “small-format” store in the La Cañada Flintridge Town Center will open Oct. 16, and the retailer, seeking 100 employees to staff it, will hold a hiring fair this week.
Those interested in applying for a job at the La Cañada location are invited to attend the event, set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 10 at the East Pasadena Target Store, 3121 E. Colorado Blvd.
“We are looking for team members who are interested in innovating, contributing ideas and discovering solutions as an important part of a world-class team,” said Geoffrey Weaver, store team leader, in a statement issued Tuesday.
According to Target Corp., the La Cañada site will be the 13th small-format store in the Los Angeles area and will carry “a curated assortment of apparel, home products, health and beauty items, baby and kids products, tech accessories and everyday essentials, and food and beverage items.”
Work on revamping the La Cañada building that formerly housed the flagship Sport Chalet store has been progressing throughout the spring and summer. The Valley Sun reported last year that it will contain a total of 478 parking spaces, including 147 rooftop spaces.
Candidates for job openings at Target can visit target.com/careers to fill out an application in advance of the hiring fair.