Runners brave the heat at 24th Thanksgiving Day Run and Food Drive

Some 1,450 women and children braved record high Thanksgiving temperatures Thursday to support a good cause, participating in the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge’s 24th annual Thanksgiving Day Run and Food Drive.

Predictions of a 90-degree holiday may have kept some away from Foothill Boulevard, but Community Center Executive Director Maureen Bond reported nearly 1,000 adults crossed the 5K finish line, while hundreds of kids turned out for the 1K children’s race afterward.

“It was hot, but everybody had a great time,” Bond said Monday. “I saw a lot of people who return year after year. This is a family tradition for them.”

First place among male runners was La Crescenta’s Philip Thomas, who finished in 15 minutes, 38 seconds. Behind Thomas by just a single second was Arcadia resident Phillip Gonzalez, while Glendale’s J.D. Kieffer placed third with a time of 15 minutes, 54 seconds.

La Crescenta resident Emily Vincent placed first among female runners, finishing in 19 minutes, 56 seconds. In second place, at 20 minutes, 35 seconds was La Cañada’s Jenna Milbrodt, who finished 6 seconds before Pasadena resident Mercedes Javelera.

For the first time ever, participants received timing chips that recorded times and pacing and posted updates on social media. Race results with photos of each runner were made available online afterward.

Participating this year were La Cañada Mayor Mike Davitt and Councilman Len Pieroni, state Senator and La Cañada resident Anthony Portantino and Rep. Laura Friedman (D-Glendale). Food donations went to the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, which distributes meals to families in need each December.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and we count on this more than anybody knows,” Bond said of the race. “We’re already planning for next year now — it will be our 25th annual run. I’m hoping it will be a big party.”

