Tibbet to lead 2018 Rose Parade

Officials with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses have announced Lance Tibbet — a Pasadena resident and volunteer for the organization since 1980 — will serve as president for the 2017-18 Tournament of Roses Year.

As such, Tibbet will provide leadership for the 129th Rose Parade, to be held Jan. 1, 2018, and the Rose Bowl Game that follows it. Throughout his more than three decades of service, the new president has served as chair on numerous committees including Budget and Finance, Governance and Personnel, Equestrian and Parade Operations.

He also served as chair of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation's audit committee. Professionally, he is a partner and vice president of operations at Magic Growers, Inc., a Pasadena wholesale nursery specializing in California appropriate plants for retail nurseries and landscapers.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Last Thursday, at the annual meeting of the organization's board of directors, Tibbet announced "Making a Difference" would be next year's Rose Parade theme, in honor of community members who act in selfless, generous and kind ways to aid or benefit others.

"It's about the human acts of kindness that enrich the lives of others and are the source of inspiration, hope, joy and optimism for all of us," he said of the theme.

In his first order of business, Tibbet announced the leadership and organizational structure for 2017-18, which included the election of Mark Leavens to the Executive Committee. Also a Pasadena resident, Leavens will serve as Tournament president in 2025.

--

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine