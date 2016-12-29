Variety marks La Cañada Flintridge's top 10 stories

As a tumultuous 2016 draws to a close, Valley Sun staff members took a moment to pause and reflect on all that's happened to La Cañada Flintridge and its residents in the past 12 months.

Searching through our collection of back issues, it became apparent the year was punctuated by some momentous occasions — including the closure of locally founded Sport Chalet in April after 57 years of business and subsequent exploration by city officials as to whether its now-defunct corporate headquarters might make a suitable city hall.

Other headlines in 2016 involved longstanding issues and relationships that have continued to evolve since that fateful day 40 years ago in November when La Cañada Flintridge officially incorporated as a city.

For example, the recent effort by residents living in the western "Sagebrush" area to be transferred out of Glendale Unified School District and into the jurisdiction of their hometown La Cañada Unified revived an issue first raised in 1979.

Sagebrush Photo by Mike Mullen Members Maureen Burch and Morley Nale, foreground, of Unite La Cañada Flintridge gather at the home of Rajiv and Divya Dalal in February to pick up materials to begin collecting signatures to petition the county regarding the Sagebrush transfer. Members Maureen Burch and Morley Nale, foreground, of Unite La Cañada Flintridge gather at the home of Rajiv and Divya Dalal in February to pick up materials to begin collecting signatures to petition the county regarding the Sagebrush transfer. (Photo by Mike Mullen) (Photo by Mike Mullen)

Negotiations between school district officials and union reps for the La Cañada Teachers Assn. revealed how in recent years, LCUSD had lost some of its competitive edge in terms of the salaries and benefits it offered educators.

City officials, fed up with historic power outages in and around La Cañada's Flintridge circuit, delivered an ultimatum to provider Southern California Edison that evoked new commitments and the promise that thousands of feet of underground cable would be laid in coming months to improve reliability.

And all this happened as local residents continue to survive tough water mandates inspired by a years-long, statewide drought that failed to be alleviated by a less-than-spectacular El Niño weather pattern.

"I think we had a pretty good year of trying to move things forward," said Mayor Jon Curtis, reflecting on the city's efforts to increase transparency and customer service, while continuing to lend a civic voice to wider regional issues. "There's a lot of work that's been put into the city, on a local basis and on a regional basis — I think we're in for a wonderful 2017."

Here's a look at some of the highlights in La Cañada in 2016, in order of prominence.

1. "End of the Game for Sport Chalet." Jaws dropped on April 16, when the parent company of sporting good retailer Sport Chalet announced abruptly it would permanently shutter 47 stores in California, Arizona and Las Vegas.

Sport Chalet Tim Berger / Staff Photographer People take advantage of up to 30% off all merchandise at Sport Chalet in La Cañada Flintridge on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. People take advantage of up to 30% off all merchandise at Sport Chalet in La Cañada Flintridge on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. (Tim Berger / Staff Photographer) (Tim Berger / Staff Photographer)

That news was followed by another shock two days later when owner Vestis Retail Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, officially ending an era begun by La Cañada residents Norbert and Irene Olberz, who purchased a tiny ski shop on the north side of what is today the 900 block of Foothill Boulevard, where the Town Center is today.

City Manager Mark Alexander called the news of the closure "heartbreaking," but assured residents La Cañada's financial future would remain secure.

In an interview with the Valley Sun, Mike Brabham, a ski technician for 27 years, offered his own post mortem: "I personally think it was mismanagement and corporate greed — that was what killed Sport Chalet."

2. City officials make a bid to purchase Sport Chalet headquarters for new city hall. Months before Sport Chalet owners announced the retail chain would be closing, La Cañada city officials were pondering the fate of the store's headquarter building, built in 2002 on a property directly adjacent to the in-town store.

The 24,000-square-foot space seemed a prime spot for a new city hall, as the current Foothill Boulevard location — occupied since the late 1970s and purchased in the '90s — had become too cramped to meet the city's municipal demands.

In an Oct. 11 special meeting, the City Council announced a tentative agreement had been reached for a $11.7-million deal with La Cañada Properties Inc. that would include a $250,000 deposit, a $5.65-million upfront payment and a $6.05-million interest-free promissory note the city would have two years to pay back, pending a 90-day due diligence review period.

3. La Cañada Unified talks with teachers union turn 'adversarial.' Regular contract negotiations between the La Cañada School District and reps with the La Cañada Teachers Assn. began in February and by March began inspiring public demonstrations on behalf of educators who declared the district's salary schedule out of date and not competitive with what similar districts offered.

La Cañada Teachers Assn. Photo by Matt Sanderson La Cañada Teachers Assn. members filled the school board meeting on April 19. La Cañada Teachers Assn. members filled the school board meeting on April 19. (Photo by Matt Sanderson) (Photo by Matt Sanderson)

In April, LCTA President Mandy Redfern said in an email statement, "The school district unilaterally moved the bargaining process from Interest Based Bargaining (IBB) to adversarial, positions-based bargaining." District officials disagreed with that statement, as some teachers acknowledged they were looking for work elsewhere.

Finally, in June, the two parties reached a tentative agreement including a 4.25% salary increase retroactive to the beginning of this school year and a new salary schedule that would amount to $1 million in ongoing expenditures.

4. Sagebrush residents file a county petition seeking a territory transfer. La Cañada residents living in the western part of town known as the "Sagebrush territory" revisited history in September when they submitted a petition with 724 signatures to the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization, seeking the transfer of their homes out of the jurisdiction of Glendale Unified School District and into La Cañada Unified.

"Our efforts for a territory transfer are about empowering children and families who live in Sagebrush to be on equal footing with the rest of the La Cañada Flintridge community," Tom Smith, then-chair of citizens group Unite LCF, said in a statement.