Intrepid locals take on 12-mile loop in La Cañada’s annual Trail Day Hike

To mark the 25th annual Trails Day, which also celebrated Earth Day, hikers met at the Descanso Trail and Cherry Canyon trail sign at the Winery Trail Head near the Armstrong Nursery parking lot on Foothill Boulevard. From there, they moved north, where the trail enters an area of open space that runs along utility power lines, crossing Olive Lane and El Vago Street. It then becomes more elevated on the edge of the Angeles National Forest, providing clear vantage points looking south toward Glendale and downtown Los Angeles.