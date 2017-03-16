La Cañada will consider contracting with a single trash hauler

At its next meeting Tuesday evening, the La Cañada Flintridge City Council will discuss whether the city should transition away from using multiple waste haulers to a single, contracted hauler.

Council members will hear an update from the city's solid waste subcommittee, which includes Councilman Len Pieroni, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Davitt and Public Works and Traffic Commissioner Clyde Hemphill.

La Cañada is the only public entity out of Los Angeles County's 88 incorporated cities still working under a nonexclusive agreement with multiple companies. City officials examined the merits of a change in policy in 2009 but instead decided to revisit the issue in five years time.

When the results of a 2015 survey indicated most residents liked their own haulers, the council asked the subcommittee to continue investigating the issue. Representatives from each company have been invited to Tuesday's meeting, and residents are encouraged to attend.

The meeting takes place March 21 at 6 p.m. City Hall is located at 1327 Foothill Blvd., in La Cañada. For more information, visit lcf.ca.gov.

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine