Former students accuse late riding instructor of molestation

Jimmy A. Williams, a now-deceased Flintridge Riding Club instructor, molested multiple girls and young women at the center between the mid-1950s and early 1990s, according to an investigative report published in the New York Times.
The newspaper interviewed 38 students, trainers, grooms and equestrian officials who described experiencing or witnessing groping, kissing and sexual assault by the decorated instructor.
A smaller number of associates said he acted with consent and wasn’t alive to defend himself against the allegations.
Williams, who worked at the historic club on Oak Grove Drive from 1956 until his death in 1993, was a celebrated figure in the sport, training future Olympians and the children of Hollywood and business elite.
Because of his celebrity-like status he was able to kiss and grope girls “publicly and with impunity,” the newspaper reported.
More serious assaults allegedly took place in less visible locations, such as horse stalls.
“He penetrated me when I was 11,” Anne Kursinski, an Olympic equestrian, told The Times. “I was a little kid. And he was God.”
Williams would continue to rape and molest her for six years, according to her account.
Gigi Gatson described narrowly escaping sexual assault. She told several adults but said, “Everyone always turned the other cheek. It was a system.”
Williams allegedly used emotional coercion to get his way.
Karen Herold, who is now 58, told The Times that riders who stayed silent received access to better horses.
“The unspoken rule was of not saying anything, not divulging anything,” Herold said.
The Flintridge Riding Club did not agree to an interview with The Times, but on April 19 members received a letter that said the club would “remove from our publicity the affiliation with him.”
All pictures and paintings of Williams, as well as his trophies, have been removed from the riding club. The show jumping stadium, which was named for him, is now called Ring 1.
Some past club members defended Williams, saying they witnessed what they consider consensual kissing and touching in an era with different social mores.
“I think he was a great horseman; he was a legend in his time,” said equestrian Hap Hansen, who rode at Flintridge as a youth and later became a grand prix champion. “In my mind, he still is. I just think those things are stupid to bring up whether they are true or not.”
Susan M. Hutchison, a former student who lived with Williams before his death at age 76, said in another published report that the allegations were untrue.
The Los Angeles Times’ obituary described Williams as a ladies man who had been married six times.